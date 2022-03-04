UPDATE: Metro police say Alanna Howard-Goodjoint has been found.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro police is looking for 11-year-old Alanna May Howard-Goodjoint and believe she may be in emotional distress and possibly need medical assistance.

Police believe Alanna was seen last in Las Vegas; she is 5’10 and approximately 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Alanna Howard- Goodjoint (LVMPD/KLAS)

Hospitals are asked to check their registries for this missing child and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro police at 702-828-3111