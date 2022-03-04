UPDATE: Metro police say Alanna Howard-Goodjoint has been found.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro police is looking for 11-year-old Alanna May Howard-Goodjoint and believe she may be in emotional distress and possibly need medical assistance.
Police believe Alanna was seen last in Las Vegas; she is 5’10 and approximately 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Hospitals are asked to check their registries for this missing child and notify the police immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro police at 702-828-3111