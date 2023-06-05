LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a homicide suspect that they described as “armed and dangerous,” according to a press release.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect identified as 23-year-old Israel Zamora, who is accused of killing his girlfriend.

Israel Zamora Source: LVMPD

On Saturday, June 3, police were called to the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard at around 1:14 a.m.

Arriving officers found a woman who had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police did not release any information on the victim, including age. Her identification is pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Through the investigation, homicide detectives determined that she had been shot by her boyfriend, later identified as Zamora, before he fled the scene.

Zamora is described as hearing impaired and is known to communicate through sign language or an app on his phone. If you see him, please contact police immediately.

Anyone with any information in this case is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section

by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous,

contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on their website.