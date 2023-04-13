Las Vegas police search for vehicles involved in a hit-and-run near Nellis Boulevard and East Lake Mead Boulevard (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for two vehicles involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. near Nellis Boulevard and East Lake Mead Boulevard in the northeast valley.

One of the vehicles is described as a white Kia Optima and the other is a gray Nissan sedan, police said.

Las Vegas police search for vehicles involved in a hit-and-run near Nellis Boulevard and East Lake Mead Boulevard (LVMPD/KLAS)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department –

Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or successful prosecution processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward