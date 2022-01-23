Las Vegas police search pond for evidence in a homicide case

LAS VEGAS (AP)– A pond in North Las Vegas has been partially drained as part of a homicide investigation, police said.

Police have not disclosed what detectives and a dive team found at the bottom of Aliante Nature Discovery Park or any details about the homicide case.

All police will say is that evidence was located and the pond was refilled.

Some visitors at the park saw police in scuba gear and what looked like metal detectors during the water drainage and they had concerns about the wildlife at the park.

City officials say water levels were never low enough to harm the fish and wildlife at the pond.