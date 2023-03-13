LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing woman last seen in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

Liri Minxhali was last seen around 9 a.m. near the 5200 block of South Pecos Road near Hacienda Avenue. Police said she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Minxhali speaks Greek and Albanian.

Liri Minxhali (LVMPD)

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with gold buttons, a burgundy scarf, black pants, and black shoes.

She is described as 5’4”, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

(LVMPD)

Anyone with information regarding Minxhali and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.