LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a vehicle and “persons of interest” involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in late October.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 26 in the evening when a vehicle hit a pedestrian walking outside of a marked crosswalk near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road.

The LVMPD identified the vehicle as an early to mid-2000s Silver Scion XB with “noticeable front-end damage.”

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene.

LVMPD said this vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road. (LVMPD)

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, Oct. 29, she was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified her as 18-year-old Brianna Roberson from Las Vegas.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, on its website, or use the mobile app ‘P3.’ Message and data rates may apply.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

This incident marked the 125th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2023.