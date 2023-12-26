LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a vehicle seen at the scene of an east valley shooting, hoping the driver will have information about the crime.

On Saturday, Dec. 23 at around 3:40 a.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 3400 block of Greenwood Springs Drive after a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk. Medical personnel took the victim to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

During the investigation, police learned that an unknown woman in a black vehicle was seen with the victim after the shooting. She left in the vehicle before officers arrived.

Detectives said in a release that they believe the woman may have information related to the shooting and need help identifying her and the vehicle, shown below.

Police search for vehicle involved in shooting. (LVMPD)

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.