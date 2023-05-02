LVMPD searching for white pickup in hit/run wreck involving bicyclist on April 16, 2023. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a white pickup truck suspected in a hit-and-run crash in the southwest Las Vegas area.

The crash occurred on April 16, at 11 p.m. when a bicyclist was riding west in a marked crosswalk on the south side of the Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road intersection.

At the time the driver of the white pickup truck was driving south on Rainbow Blvd and hit the bicyclist, Las Vegas Metropolitan police stated.

The truck stopped for a short time in the roadway and then continued south on Rainbow and never returned to the scene or notified the police.

The bicyclist has substantial injuries from this collision, police added.

The white truck should have left front damage as well as damage to the left headlight area.

Those with information can contact Detective LeBaron at 702-828-8547.