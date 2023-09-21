LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the face at the Red Rock casino in Summerlin.

On Wednesday around 8 p.m., police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 1500 block of South Pavilion Center Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the jaw, police said.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police.

Metro detectives reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business that showed a black Chevrolet Camaro driving up to the victim, who was across from Red Rock’s valet, while he was walking.

The passenger of the car, described as a man wearing a black football jersey with the number 83 on it, is then seen getting out of the car and shooting the victim, police said.

Las Vegas police search for suspects involved in Red Rock casino shooting in Summerlin on Sept. 20, 2023 (Source: LVMPD)

The passenger then appeared to get back into the car and both suspects fled the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or may know the identity of the suspects or has any

information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD Summerlin Area Command

Detectives at SACInvestigations@lvmpd.com To remain anonymous, contact Crime

Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.