LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for two men accused of attacking an employee and robbing a Las Vegas business.

Police said that on Tuesday around 9:24 p.m., one of the suspects battered an employee and they both robbed a business near the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue near Nellis Boulevard.

The first suspect is described as a Black adult in his 20s, wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and white and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black adult, in his 20s, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.