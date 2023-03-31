LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in the battery of a 73-year-old woman in Las Vegas, officials said.

Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Friday released photos of a suspect who police say was involved in the incident that left the woman injured. It happened on March 23 in the 2000 block of Rainbow Boulevard in northwest Las Vegas.

LVMPD officials describe the suspect as “a heavy-set Black female […] last seen wearing a black hoodie, white pants, and a small pink backpack.”

Detectives ask anyone with information on the incident to call them at 702-828-7347 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.