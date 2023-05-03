LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting that occurred on a bus in the east Las Vegas valley on Wednesday.

It happened near North Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road shortly after 2:30 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police stated on Twitter.

The suspect in the case has not been found by police.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

As a precaution, nearby schools have been placed on lockdown.

This is the fourth violent incident aboard a bus in 2023.

8 News Now reached out to RTC for a statement regarding Wednesday’s incident.

“We are currently working closely with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, but because this is an active investigation, please contact Metro for information about this incident.“

RTC of Southern Nevada spokesperson