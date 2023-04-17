LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the identification of a suspect involved in a shooting in the central valley.

It happened on March 23, in the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.

Detectives seek help identifying attempted murder suspect that occurred on March 23, 2023 in the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive (LVMPD)

In the video released by police, the suspect and the victim were seen in an argument before the shooting occurred.

Police describe the wanted suspect as an adult male with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hoodie, white pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or event is urged to contact LVMPD

Detectives at 702-828-8639, or email at SCACPD@LVMPD.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online.