LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are looking for any information regarding a suspect who allegedly robbed two Las Vegas businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23.

According to a release from Metro, the suspect entered the businesses, pulling a gun on the workers there and demanding money from them.

The suspect is described as a Black male adult in his 30s who is around 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black Cleveland Cavaliers cap with a red brim, a blue long-sleeve shirt, and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Metro police robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or visit the Crime Stoppers website.