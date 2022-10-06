LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at an east valley business.
The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 23, at a business near the 200 block of East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas.
The suspect was armed at the time of the crime and demanded money from a victim, according to police. The suspect is described as 5’11” tall with a thin build.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit
www.crimestoppersofnv.com.