Police search for suspect accused in robbery at a business on Sept. 23 in the 200 block of East Tropicana Avenue (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at an east valley business.

The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 23, at a business near the 200 block of East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas.

The suspect was armed at the time of the crime and demanded money from a victim, according to police. The suspect is described as 5’11” tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.