Suspect accused of stalking victims at Smith’s at 8525 W. Warm Springs Rd.(LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man is accused of stalking at least two victims at a southwest Las Vegas valley grocery store last month.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police described the suspect as an adult male dressed in all black and wearing a face mask.

The suspect is accused of stalking his victims inside the Smith’s at 8525 West Warm Springs Road near Durango Road.

Police said the first incident took place on March 8 when he grabbed the victim’s buttocks.

The second incident was not reported and was only recently brought to the store management’s attention.

Those with information should contact police at 702-8282-5761 or by emailing Metro detective Huhn at P9809H@LVMPD.com.