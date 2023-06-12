LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects accused of committing fraud against business, according to a release.
The release stated that shortly after midnight on Thursday, June 8, a business in the southeast Las Vegas valley was the victim of fraud.
The two suspects were last seen in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her 30s, approximately 5’1″ in height, with black hair with blonde streaks.
The second suspect is described as a man of unknown race, between 18 and 25 years old.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Financial Crimes Section at (702) 828-3483 or email FinancialCrimes@LVMPD.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or at their website.
Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
This investigation is still ongoing.