LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects accused of committing fraud against business, according to a release.

The release stated that shortly after midnight on Thursday, June 8, a business in the southeast Las Vegas valley was the victim of fraud.

Source: LVMPD

The two suspects were last seen in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her 30s, approximately 5’1″ in height, with black hair with blonde streaks.

The second suspect is described as a man of unknown race, between 18 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Financial Crimes Section at (702) 828-3483 or email FinancialCrimes@LVMPD.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or at their website.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

This investigation is still ongoing.