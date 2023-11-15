LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking a person on a bus last month.

It happened on Oct. 20 at 6:20 a.m. on a bus near Lamb and Las Vegas boulevards, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a suspect accused in a bus attack on Oct. 20, 2023. (LVMPD)

The suspect is described as an adult man between the ages of 35 and 40 years old and approximately 6’6″ and 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and brown sandals, according to police.

Police also provided three photos of the suspect on what appears to be a bus.

Those with information can call Northeast Area Command Patrol Detectives at 702-828-7343 or email S15386m@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.