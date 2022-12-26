LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved with a robbery at the Rampart Casino, according to 8 News Now Investigators sources.

The vehicle is a 2009 Silver Mazda 6 with Nevada plates, 902M64. The vehicle also has Deadpool stickers on the rear bumper.

2009 Silver Mazda 6 (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metro police said that the vehicle was stolen and used in the armed robbery.

The 8 News Now Investigators first reported that a person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve.

The casino was in the J.W. Marriot near Summerlin Parkway, sources said.

The person was described as a male suspect wearing a face covering.

Police ask that if you locate the vehicle do not approach it and call 911 immediately.