LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Las Vegas business.

According to police, on Dec. 30, 2022, around 4 p.m., the suspect entered a local business and threatened an employee with a knife, with the intent to steal items.

Commercial robbery suspect (LVMPD/KLAS)

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man, 5’7” to 5’9”, with a thin build. The suspect also has tattoos on his left hand and neck.

Police did not release details regarding the location of the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.