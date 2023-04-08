LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a business and threatening employees with a firearm, police said.

On Saturday around 2:45 p.m., the suspect walked into a business near the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue near Koval Lane. Police said that she allegedly threatened an employee with a firearm and attempted to steal cash before leaving the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black woman around 25 to 35 years old, between 5’4” and 5’6” with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black hat, white sunglasses, a black and white checkered shirt, black joggers, and multi-colored tennis shoes.

Las Vegas police search for commercial robbery suspect (LVMPD/KLAS)

She also has tattoos on her hands, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at

(702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest, or

an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward