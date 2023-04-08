LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a business and threatening employees with a firearm, police said.
On Saturday around 2:45 p.m., the suspect walked into a business near the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue near Koval Lane. Police said that she allegedly threatened an employee with a firearm and attempted to steal cash before leaving the scene.
The suspect is described as a Black woman around 25 to 35 years old, between 5’4” and 5’6” with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black hat, white sunglasses, a black and white checkered shirt, black joggers, and multi-colored tennis shoes.
She also has tattoos on her hands, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at
(702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest, or
an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward