LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest following a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-month-old girl dead in the east valley.

The incident took place on February 18, at 11:19 p.m. near the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Spanish Drive.

The 19-month-old girl died on March 3, from her injuries, police stated.

Detectives named Fredy Escamilla-Lopez as the person of interest and released a photo of him in a release on Tuesday.

Back in February, the child and another girl, 9, were injured when the driver of a 2004 Nissan pickup crossed into the oncoming lane on Spanish Drive, north of Stewart Avenue, and hit a block wall just north of Spanish View Lane, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the pickup, a man, 28, not identified by police, then left the area, bringing his two injured passengers to another location where they were taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said. The driver then fled, also leaving the pickup behind, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app ‘P3.’ Message & Data rates may apply.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment

processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.