Carlos Nava is facing charges of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for more victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman on July 10.

Carlos Nava, 46, allegedly assaulted and robbed the woman near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. He had last been seen driving a Ford truck before being arrested on July 21 near the area of the crime.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Nava or has information about this incident is urged to contact investigating detectives at 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

He is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center where he faces charges of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

His bail was set at $40,000, and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday.