LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress.

Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.

Police describe Gibson as a five-foot-four-inch 39-year-old woman with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Gibson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Metro police at (702) 828-3111.