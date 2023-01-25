LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen on Jan. 24 around 5:30 p.m. near the Spring Mountian and Red Rock Canyon area, according to police.

Luke Saunders, 22, last seen Jan. 24 near the Spring Mountain and Red Rock Canyon area (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a small dark blue backpack. Saunders is 5 feet six inches and 110 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about Saunders and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.