LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a missing endangered woman who may be in severe emotional distress.

Ann Srun was last seen on Sunday. Police did not say where she was last seen.

Police describe Srun as a four foot 10-inch tall woman with brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information regarding Srun’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111.