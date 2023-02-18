Keyshaun Murray, 13, last seen Feb. 18 in the central Las Vegas valley (LVMPD/KLAS)

UPDATE: Keyshaun Murray has been found, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing endangered teenager who was last seen in the central valley.

Keyshaun Murray, 13, was last seen Saturday around 7 a.m. near the 1200 block of West McWilliams Avenue near Washington Avenue and MLK Boulevard. He is described as 4’11”, 90 pounds, with brown eyes, and bald.

Murray was last seen wearing a green puffy jacket, black sweatpants, and black and white Crocs.

Keyshaun Murray, 13, last seen Feb. 18 in the central Las Vegas valley (LVMPD/KLAS)

Keyshaun Murray, 13, last seen Feb. 18 in the central Las Vegas valley (LVMPD)

According to police, Murray may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Murray and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.