LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help in locating a 46-year-old missing endangered man.

Matthew Kemper was last seen on Jan. 5 around 10:53 a.m. near the 11000 block of W. Charleston Blvd. He was driving a grey 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Utah plates G325FZ.

He was described as an Asian male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.