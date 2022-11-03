UPDATE: Police told 8 News Now as of 4:20 p.m. on Thursday the missing boy had been located.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help finding a missing endangered boy.

Aiden Holley, 13, was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said he might be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a plaid black/red button down shirt over it, a black or dark blue jacket, blue jeans, gray shoes, a blue beanie, black glasses, and a green backpack. Police said he was wearing the same clothes depicted in the photo below.

Aiden Holley was reported missing Nov. 3. (LVMPD)

He was described as 4 feet, 5 inches tall, 134 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.