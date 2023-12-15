LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a child they say may be in emotional distress.

Las Vegas police said Jamar Richardson Jr., 8, was last seen on Dec. 14 at around 4 p.m. near the 1200 block of West Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. He is listed as a runaway by police.

Las Vegas police ask for help locating Jamar Richardson, Jr. (LVMPD)

According to police, Jamar was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket with the hoodie up, black sweat pants, and black and white “Nike” shoes. He has short braided hair.

He is 4 feet tall and approximately 80 pounds with brown eyes, police said.

Police said Jamar may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Jamar and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to

contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.