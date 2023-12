LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are searching for a 90-year-old missing man who may need medical attention.

Duck Young Kim was last seen on Dec. 15 shortly after 6:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of St. Rose Parkway near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, police said.

He was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a blue hoodie, blue pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Las Vegas Metro police at 702-828-3111 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.