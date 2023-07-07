Update: Maurice Montgomery, 9, has been found, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a missing child who may be in emotional distress, a Friday news release said.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Maurice Montgomery is a 9-year-old boy. He is 4′ tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. Police say he may be “in severe emotional distress or in need of medical assistance.”

Police say Montgomery was last seen on Friday at 2:20 a.m. near the 5600 block of White Cap Street near the intersection of Charleston and Christy. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and white slide-type sandals.

Anyone with information on Montgomery and his whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or via email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.