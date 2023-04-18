LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials are asking for help finding a person who they say may be “in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” according to a release.

Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Tuesday asked for the public’s help looking for Daniel Torrez, 84, who investigators described as an endangered adult. Torrez was last seen on Sunday at 3:01 p.m. near the 4900 block of Newport Cove in Las Vegas.

He is described as 5’10” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes with a light complexion. LVMPD officials say Torrez wears a toupee, and was last seen in a black and red jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the location of Torrez is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, or the LVMPD Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 during business hours or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.