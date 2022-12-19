UPDATE: Gerald Makela was found safe, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a 79-year-old man who may possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Gerald Makela was last seen on Dec. 14 in Laughlin, Nevada. According to police, he is also known to frequent Bullhead City, Arizona.

Makela is 6’2, 200 pounds, with hazel eyes and grey hair.

Gerald Makela, 79, missing (Credit: LVMPD)

(Credit LVMPD)

Anyone with information regarding Makela and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.