LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are searching for a 78-year-old man who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Leroy Hall was last seen on Wednesday near the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard near Desert Inn Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a black beret-style hat, black jacket, plaid button-up shirt, dark-colored pants, white Nike shoes, and carrying a blue bag.

Anyone with information regarding Hall and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702- 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.