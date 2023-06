LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 71-year-old woman was reported missing by police after last being seen in April.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help locating Claire Ann Daniels who was last seen near the 4600 block of Vegas Drive near Decatur Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.