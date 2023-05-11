LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 65-year-old man last seen near the Las Vegas Strip.

Gerald Garcia was last seen Thursday around 8:30 a.m. near the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Garcia was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with blue letters that said “SWAY.” He also was wearing a grey jersey that had spiders on both sleeves and black pants. He is described as 6 foot, 183 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair,

Gerald Garcia, 65, last seen near Las Vegas strip (LVMPD)

Police said that Garcia may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.