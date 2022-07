LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man last seen on the east side of the valley.

Marcus Winston, 41, was last seen on Friday (July 15) near the 2300 block of Renaissance, which is near Eastern and Tropicana.

Winston was last seen wearing a white shirt with red, gray, and black writing, black shorts, and black and white high-top shoes.

Anyone with information can call Las Vegas Metropolitan police at 702-828-3111.