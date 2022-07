Cesar Sandoval last seen on July 6, 2022. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing teen boy last seen near Sahara Avenue and Eastern Avenue.

Cesar Sandoval, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, July 6, near the 2200 block of Mariposa Avenue in Las Vegas, according to police.

Sandoval was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, black socks, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD’s Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com