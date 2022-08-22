LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Las Vegas are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenage boy.

The LVMPD released details following the disappearance of Barack Obama Burton-Watkins, 13. (Credit: LVMPD)

Barack Obama Burton-Watkins, 13, was last seen on Saturday, August 20, near the 7100 block of Overhill Avenue at 11:30 p.m. (near Tenaya Way and Craig Road), according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Burton-Watkins may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702- 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.