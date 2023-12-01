LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are searching for a man and woman accused of an armed robbery in the central valley.

The robbery occurred on Nov. 10 shortly after 5 p.m. at a business near the 3000 block of West Sahara Avenue, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

On November 10, 2023, at 5:02 p.m., the suspects depicted above committed an Armed Robbery to a business near the 3000 block of West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to Las Vegas Metro police. (LVMPD)

Police are searching for a male adult with tattoos on his neck and arms, wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans at the time.

They are also looking for a female adult with red hair and last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.