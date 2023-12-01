LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are searching for a man and woman accused of an armed robbery in the central valley.
The robbery occurred on Nov. 10 shortly after 5 p.m. at a business near the 3000 block of West Sahara Avenue, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Police are searching for a male adult with tattoos on his neck and arms, wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans at the time.
They are also looking for a female adult with red hair and last seen wearing a gray hoodie.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit
www.crimestoppersofnv.com.