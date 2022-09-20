LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a grocery store near the northwest valley.

The suspect robbed the store near the 1600 block of Buffalo Drive on Thursday, Sept. 15 just after 1 p.m., police said.

He allegedly walked in, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from the victim.

He was described as a Hispanic male adult, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, and 200 to 225 pounds.

Police said he was wearing sunglasses, a black balaclava mask, a yellow flannel shirt, black pants, dark-colored slides, and a black baseball cap with the words “Mixing gas and hauling ass” on it in white lettering.

Anyone with information about this is urged to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.