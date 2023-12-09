LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a man in a battery investigation that occurred at a pumpkin patch in the southwest valley.

Police said the battery happened on Oct. 27 in a pumpkin patch at 7455 Rainbow Boulevard near Warm Springs Road.

Police ask that if you can identify the man in the picture below, please contact Detective B. Rose at b16726r@lvmpd.com or 702-828-4814.

Las Vegas police are searching for the subject of a battery that happened at a pumpkin patch in the southwest valley on Oct. 27. (LVMPD)

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers with any info you may have at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersOFNV.com