LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for help finding a suspect in a May 3 shooting, according to a release.

Police have identified 25-year-old Dominic Johnson as the suspect in a shooting on a public bus near Eastern Avenue and Poppy Lane on Wednesday, May 3.

According to the release, detectives learned Johnson entered the bus and sat down. As the bus stopped, Johnson pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times before he exited the bus and fled the scene.

Dominic Johnson (Source: LVMPD)

(Source: LVMPD)

Anyone with any information about the suspect’s location or event is urged to

contact LVMPD Detectives at 702-828-4113. To remain anonymous, contact Crime

Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on their website.