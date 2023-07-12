LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police are searching for a suspect accused of an attempted armed robbery at a business in the east valley.

It took place on July 7, shortly after 8 p.m. near the 2000 block of East Tropicana Avenue according to police.

The suspect is described by police as a male adult, approximately 5’5” tall, 25-30 years old, heavy build, wearing a black shirt with white flowers, black basketball shorts, white socks, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.