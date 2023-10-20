LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a man accused of assault with a deadly weapon in the west Las Vegas valley.

According to police, the assault happened on Oct. 19 around 5:40 p.m. near Buffalo and Vegas drives.

The suspect is described as a man around 5’8” with an average build last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, white and blue basketball shorts, and red Nike slide shoes with black socks, according to police.

Metro police search for a suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 19 near Buffalo and Vegas drives. (LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.