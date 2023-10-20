LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a man accused of assault with a deadly weapon in the west Las Vegas valley.
According to police, the assault happened on Oct. 19 around 5:40 p.m. near Buffalo and Vegas drives.
The suspect is described as a man around 5’8” with an average build last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, white and blue basketball shorts, and red Nike slide shoes with black socks, according to police.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.