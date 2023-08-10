LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Las Vegas business.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, around 11:10 a.m., the suspect entered a business and demanded money while displaying a weapon, police said.
The suspect is described as a white man, around 25 years old, 5’10”, 180 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap, a black t-shirt, dark blue skinny jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.