LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Las Vegas business.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, around 11:10 a.m., the suspect entered a business and demanded money while displaying a weapon, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 25 years old, 5’10”, 180 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap, a black t-shirt, dark blue skinny jeans and white shoes.

Police search for commercial robbery suspect on Aug. 9, 2023 (LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.