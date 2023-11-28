LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect accused in a southwest Las Vegas shooting.

The suspect is described as a woman driving a silver BMW.

Las Vegas Metro police said a suspect accused of a shooting in the southwest valley was seen driving a silver BMW. (LVMPD)

Police made the request to the public on the LVMPD X account on Tuesday.

No information on the location or date of the shooting was included in the post by police.

  • Police search for suspect accused in southwest valley shooting (LVMPD)
Those with information are asked to contact Enterprise Area Command detectives at 702-828-1686 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.