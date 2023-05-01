LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School District Police Department is searching for a driver who left the scene after an officer was nearly hit and run off the road.

It happened on Monday police stated in a Facebook post, when an officer attempted to pull over the driver of a vehicle that was seen speeding at about 65 mph in a 35 mph zone.

As officers attempted to pull the vehicle over they said another driver “attempted to ram the traffic officer on his motor and tried to run him off the road,” police stated in a Facebook post.

Both drivers ultimately left the scene and one of the two vehicles was found and believed to be stolen.

CCSD police stated that the driver of the stolen vehicle was not located.

However, police are searching for the female driver of the other vehicle which is described as a 2016 to 2018 silver-colored Hyundai Tucson. The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side and was seen with Findlay automotive paper plates, police added.

CCSD Police search for the driver of a 2016-2018 silver Hyundai Tucson (CCSDPD)

The driver is described as a woman with dark-colored hair and somewhere between 25 to 25 years of age.

The post on the CCSD Police Department Facebook page also added that “If you are the subject in question, you don’t need to wait for an invite, it’s an open invitation to come and talk with us.”

Those with information on the whereabouts of the driver are asked to message the page privately or contact CCSD police dispatch at 702-299-5411.