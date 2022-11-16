LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a man accused of commercial robbery.

Police claim on Nov. 5, around 1 p.m. a man robbed a business near the 2000 block of South Decatur Boulevard.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, roughly five feet five inches tall wearing a black knit cap and a red jacket.

Police search for a commercial robbery suspect. (Photo: LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.